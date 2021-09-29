Duke Conference Looks at Redistricting and Democracy in Leadup to 2022 Election Cycle
As the 2022 election cycle heats up, one of the more compelling events leading up to it locally is underway this week at Duke University. A two-day conference, Redistricting and American Democracy, features scholars, judicial officials, and activists who will “examine the legal and political landscape of redistricting, preview the ongoing process in North Carolina and around the country, and discuss reforms,” according to a Duke press release.indyweek.com
Comments / 0