CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Duke Conference Looks at Redistricting and Democracy in Leadup to 2022 Election Cycle

By Thomasi McDonald
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 7 days ago

As the 2022 election cycle heats up, one of the more compelling events leading up to it locally is underway this week at Duke University. A two-day conference, Redistricting and American Democracy, features scholars, judicial officials, and activists who will “examine the legal and political landscape of redistricting, preview the ongoing process in North Carolina and around the country, and discuss reforms,” according to a Duke press release.

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lynchburg News and Advance

Election nomination process delayed amid redistricting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are delaying the initial nomination process for congressional and state legislative candidates for as long as three months to allows more time for the political redistricting process. The first step toward running for public office is to gather signatures on petition...
ELECTIONS
Daily Iowan

Special redistricting session approaches, elected officials tout Iowa’s process

As Iowa legislators prepare to return to the state capitol on Tuesday, leaders from both parties have indicated their willingness to pass the first set of maps that have been drawn for Iowa’s national and state districts, but uncertainty still looms over the process. Iowa’s nonpartisan congressional and legislative redistricting...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Redistricting: A look at the process and history in North Carolina

North Carolina has had a checkered past when it comes to redistricting. Tim Boyum talks with two political science experts, Profs. Michael Bitzer and Chris Cooper, about how North Carolina has influenced the rest of the nation when it comes to redistricting.
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

In-depth: Ohio Secretary of State on redistricting, election security

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s normally not a high-profile job, but Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is getting a lot of attention lately for how he’s approaching securing Ohio’s elections and helping draw state legislative and congressional districts as a member of the redistricting commission. While on a trip to...
OHIO STATE
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: Election time; comics; democracy; Avenue Q

It is a timeworn adage that the battle lines of behavior are dictated by the sharpness of the arrows that are thrown or as Sean Connery’s Malone in The Untouchables said, “Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight.”. If the behavior of late with regards to our town’s municipal...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Political Polarization#Gerrymandering#Duke University#American#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
The Conversation U.S.

First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliate, could loosen gun regulations in many parts of the country. In my view as a Second Amendment scholar, this case is also noteworthy in that how the court reaches its conclusion could affect the Second Amendment analysis of all weapons...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Seattle Times

Idaho’s governor left the state. His lieutenant governor took power and banned state vaccine mandates.

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little left the state Tuesday. His second-in-command — empowered with executive authority in his absence — used that power to pick an old fight. As acting governor, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Republican, issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon banning state officials from requiring COVID-19 “vaccine passports” from new or current employees. Little quickly promised to undo McGeachin’s order as soon as he returned from touring the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of fellow Republican governors.
HEALTH
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy