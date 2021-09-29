Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins Won’t Get Paid If They Miss Games Due To Vaccine Mandates
NBA spokesman Mike Bass announced Wednesday that "any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses. New York and San Francisco have local COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors players to participate in home games. The Knicks are 100% vaccinated, but Nets star Kyrie Irving and Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins are two high-profile players who are unvaccinated.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0