At long last, Amazon's MMO New World has launched. After multiple delays and two rather popular betas, folks can now jump onto the supernatural island of Aeternum and stay there for as long as they please. The EU servers are already live, with the rest of the world to follow throughout today. Do watch out if you're jumping in this morning though, because some players are reporting long queue times, while others are struggling to get into the queue in the first place.

