Savvy shoppers know that every closet needs a good ol' pair of jeans. Same with stylish purses that are built to last. So it makes sense that travel accessories and handbag e-tailer Dagne Dover is launching a new collection today which successfully marries both of these classic categories in a sartorial union: the denim handbag. The all-American jean started out as a work pant, so it makes sense that Dagne Dover would embrace the material for its practical-yet-chic line of bags. Plus, while denim never goes out of style, it's certainly on the rise again. The Canadian Tux is very much a thing, after all (and according to Rejina Pyo's SS22 collection, it's set to make a comeback this spring, so stay tuned for that).

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO