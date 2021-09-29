Maria Grazia Chiuri just staged one of her best Dior collections yet
Forget what you know, or even think, of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior. The Italian creative director’s latest show was a radical departure from the plissé goddess gowns and softened ‘Bar’ jackets that she has become known for since joining the house five years ago. Instead, next season’s look is short, zingy and — dare I say — sexy. Welcome to Paris fashion’s brave new post-Covid world. Pheromones are floating in the air this season. And while masks are required for audiences, bare are the bodies of the models we’re watching.i-d.vice.com
