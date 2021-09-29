Maria Grazia Chiuri just staged one of her best Dior collections yet

Lead ImageDior Spring/Summer 2022Photography by Inès Manai. Backstage, a few hours before her Spring/Summer 2022 Dior ready-to-wear show, Maria Grazia Chiuri is talking hemlines. Which feels very apt, given that Christian Dior made that name, in part, by dropping them extravagantly from skimpily below-the-knee to mid-calf in 1947. Indeed, Dior invented the oscillation of hemlines as a fashion focal-point, shifting them up and down the leg each season to ring in changes. Long skirts for Dior indicated extravagance of opulence – the availability of fabric after years of wartime hardship. Later, in the 1990s, dropping hemlines coincided with financial crashes, seen as a cynical attempt to flog more fabric and prop up industry. But the brevity of skirts in the 1960s – and the 1980s, and today – are seen as reflective of emancipation. “I am obsessed with the mini-skirt,” said Chiuri. “I think it represents freedom.” Also, without the conceptualisation, Chiuri just likes those skirts. “No other reason,” she laughed.

