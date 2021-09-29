CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Bond movies ranked: The best and worst of 007

By Jon Skillings, Joal Ryan
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of an incredible six decades, there have been 27 James Bond movies. Now No Time to Die, the final film to star Daniel Craig as 007, has arrived after a prolonged wait. It's an "epic, explosive and emotional swan song," says Richard Trenholm in CNET's No Time to Die review, "that throws everything it has against the wall for a genuinely unique entry in the series." So let's see where this newest superspy adventure falls in the list of best and worst Bond movies of all time.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Adele
Person
Pauline Kael
Person
Pierce Brosnan
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Movie

Well, folks, the end of an era is almost upon us. In 2006, Daniel Craig succeeded Pierce Brosnan as the cinematic James Bond for Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the role in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre. Now, after being delayed for a year and a half, Craig’s final Bond outing, No Time to Die, is over a week away from being released domestically. However, some folks have already gotten to see the latest James Bond movie, and are now sharing their reactions to it online.
MOVIES
Variety

How James Bond’s Look Evolved for ‘No Time to Die’

The 16th-century Dutch theologian Desiderius Erasmus famously proclaimed “Clothes make the man.” This is categorically true of James Bond, Ian Fleming’s swashbuckling secret agent, whose costumes through the years — from the Savile Row suits worn by Sean Connery in “Dr. No” and “Diamonds Are Forever” to Pierce Brosnan’s dapper duds courtesy of Italian couture label Brioni in “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “The World Is Not Enough” — have come to personify the British spy as much as his proclivity for glamorous women, Aston Martins and death-defying shoot-outs. Fleming, in fact, altered the face of spy attire forever. Before the British...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wired UK

The worst James Bond gadget ever is actually real

“The ultimate in British engineering,” Q boasts. “You must be joking,” Bond replies. “As I learned from my predecessor, Bond, I never joke about my work,” Q snaps back. “Aston Martin call it the Vanquish, we call it the Vanish. Tiny cameras on all sides project the image they see onto a light-emitting polymer skin on the opposite side.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Craig James#Cnet#Time#Eon Productions#Amazon#Mgm#American
MusicRadar.com

Ranked - the best (and worst) James Bond theme songs

James Bond is the only government-sanctioned assassin to have a string of pop singles associated with him. Nobody quite remembers why this came to be - everybody was drinking a lot in the early ‘60s - but ever since Shirley Bassey belted out Goldfinger, the Bond song has become as integral to the series as licences to kill, suggestive puns and very specifically mixed martinis.
MUSIC
Collider

5 Great James Bond Villains That Redeemed Otherwise Bad Bond Movies

The 007 franchise is renowned for its rouge’s gallery, and each new entry is meticulously judged by fans on the merit of its “Bond villain.” The James Bond series has had its fair share of memorable villains, and many of the best appear within the stronger installments. Skyfall’s Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), Goldfinger’s Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe), Goldeneye’s Agent 006 (Sean Bean), and Casino Royale’s Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) imbue classic films with fearsome antagonists.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Daniel Craig Reveals How He Landed His Star Wars: The Force Awakens Role

As some Star Wars fans may already know, James Bond star Daniel Craig stealthily sneaked into 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a cameo role as a Stormtrooper. Craig's involvement in the film surprised anyone who saw his name in the credits. Notably, Craig's voice while playing the First Order Stormtrooper didn't sound like the one fans would have expected. In a new interview, Craig revealed how his Star Wars role came about. He reveals that he plain asked for the bit role when he heard that one of his colleagues on SPECTRE was involved with the other film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Asbury Park Press

The best — and worst — movies made from TV shows

Movies used to turn into TV shows — not the other way around. Like hand-me-downs passed to a kid sister, Hollywood routinely sent its castoffs to the small screen. "Peyton Place" (1957) the movie became "Peyton Place" (1964) the TV soap opera. "The Odd Couple" (1968) the hit film became "The Odd Couple" (1970) the TV sitcom. "Planet of the Apes" (1968) the movie became "Planet of the Apes" (1974) the cheesy sci-fi series.
NEWARK, NJ
San Francisco Chronicle

A look back at the best (and worst) James Bond video games

After a long, pandemic-induced delay, the latest James Bond film is finally coming to Bay Area theaters. “No Time to Die” picks up five years after the events of “Spectre” and the capture of Bond’s traditional nemesis, Blofeld. Agent 007 has now left active service but is suddenly called back into action to find a missing scientist who has been abducted by a maniac, planning to use his work to kill millions of people.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

The Timeline for All James Bond Movies, Explained

James Bond is not a science fiction series. The villains may use space-age weaponry and Bond may use technologically advanced gadgets, but few would file the long-running spy series under sci-fi, particularly one where alternate timelines are concerned. And yet by virtue of its frequent reboots and where the producers have chosen to prize consistency over casting, there is a timeline of sorts to the Bond franchise. While the character remains young and has been played by different actors, there are points of consistency about how certain Bond films relate to each other even when the adventures themselves are largely standalone.
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig on bidding Bond goodbye in 'No Time to Die'

When Daniel Craig first got the gig, he felt like something had gone amiss. “You’ve got the wrong guy,” he told the producers.But Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson insisted. No, he was the one. He was James Bond Craig, then a rising performer but far from the expected choice, never had any ambitions to play James Bond. He had assumed he was being strung along as part of a massive casting machine, one of dozens of actors screen tested.“Once I did find out, I was incredibly flattered and deeply confused,” Craig recalled in an interview. “I just felt like...
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Honoring Daniel Craig Unveiled

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Daniel Craig was unveiled Wednesday evening, two days before the release of his fifth and final James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” British actor Daniel Craig kneels to look at his newly unveiled star, flanked by (from R) Chamber of Commerce Chair Nicole Mihalka, U.S. producer Barbara Broccoli, actor Rami Malek, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and screenwriter Michael G. Wilson during the ceremony to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 6, 2021. (Getty Images) “I never thought I’d never hear...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Will ‘No Time to Die’ Set an Opening Weekend Box Office Record for the Bond Franchise?

Daniel Craig’s final mission as James Bond may be his toughest yet. Can the stylish secret agent get skittish audiences to return to their local movie theaters? If overseas excitement is any indication, “No Time to Die” is poised to make a splash at the domestic box office when it opens on Friday, though it may fall short of setting new franchise records. The latest 007 adventure launched internationally last weekend, more than a year behind schedule, with a huge $121 million debut. In the U.S. and Canada, “No Time to Die” is expected to bring in $60 million to $70 million...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy