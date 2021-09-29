James Bond movies ranked: The best and worst of 007
Over the course of an incredible six decades, there have been 27 James Bond movies. Now No Time to Die, the final film to star Daniel Craig as 007, has arrived after a prolonged wait. It's an "epic, explosive and emotional swan song," says Richard Trenholm in CNET's No Time to Die review, "that throws everything it has against the wall for a genuinely unique entry in the series." So let's see where this newest superspy adventure falls in the list of best and worst Bond movies of all time.www.cnet.com
