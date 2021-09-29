CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Tampa Bay Congressional Reps Glad to See Facebook Pause Instagram Kids

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gd69e_0cBuFHFk00

Two members of the Florida congressional delegation representing the Tampa Bay area weighed in this week after Facebook announced it was suspending “Instagram Kids

Facebook announced it would pause its effort.

“We wanted to provide an update on our work to build an Instagram experience for people under the age of 13, often referred to as ‘Instagram Kids.’ We started this project to address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older,” Facebook said in a statement. “We firmly believe that it’s better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them — where parents can supervise and control their experience — than relying on an app’s ability to verify the age of kids who are too young to have an ID.

“While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause this project. This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today,” the company added before pushing back against criticism. “Critics of ‘Instagram Kids’ will see this as an acknowledgment that the project is a bad idea. That’s not the case. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today. We’re not the only company to think so. Our peers recognized these issues and built experiences for kids. YouTube and TikTok have versions of their app for those under 13. Our intention is not for this version to be the same as Instagram today. It was never meant for younger kids, but for tweens (aged 10-12). It will require parental permission to join, it won’t have ads, and it will have age-appropriate content and features. Parents can supervise the time their children spend on the app and oversee who can message them, who can follow them and who they can follow. The list goes on.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., responded and called Instagram dangerous for children.

“Instagram harms the mental health of children. Zuckerberg and Facebook executives know this. Their own research confirms it,” Castor insisted. “I’ve urged them not to target kids and to end any effort to profit off children.”

Back in April, Castor pushed for answers from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding Facebook’s recent announcement that the company is “exploring” plans to develop a version of Instagram for children.

Castor joined U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., in writing Zuckerberg on the matter.

The Florida congresswoman also called for Congress to pass her “Protecting the Information of our Vulnerable Children and Youth Act (Kids PRIVCY Act)” which she brought out for the first time at the start of last year. The bill reforms the “Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)” including requiting opt-in consent for Americans under the age of 18. The proposal also creates a new group of “young consumers” between the ages of 13-17 to let families “control who collects their personal information and what companies can do with it.”

Castor brought back a new version of the proposal over the summer.

“Online and digital technology, tracking and data gathering have outpaced current privacy protections for children and consumers,” said Castor. “Companies shouldn’t be allowed to unreasonably track and target children. Many companies have been violating the minimal privacy protections in place today as devices and applications have become more sophisticated in targeting kids. The 117th version of the Kids PRIVCY Act builds on COPPA’s strengths, expands privacy protections for children and teenagers, and incorporates key elements of the UK’s Age-Appropriate Design Code. It’s time to strengthen online protections for our youngest neighbors and bring these safeguards into the 21st century.”

Under Castor’s proposal, the opt-in cause forces companies to “obtain specific, informed, and unambiguous opt-in consent before collecting, retaining, selling, sharing, or using a young consumer or child’s personal information.” The bill would also ban companies to target children with online ads based on tracking their behavior and actions. Castor’s proposal also offers younger Americans the ability to access, correct and remove personal information and stops companies targeting information on children “explicitly covered to include physical characteristics, biometric information, health information, education information, contents of messages and calls, browsing and search history, geolocation information, and latent audio or visual recordings.” The proposal would force companies to offer more transparency on privacy policies and limit what they can share with third parties without consent.

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., also weighed in on Facebook’s decision.

“The Big Tech industry was on board with knowingly hurting our children until they were caught red-handed by a whistleblower. It is clear we cannot trust Big Tech to do the right thing. Here is a timeline of events: When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before our committee this March, I expressed my serious concerns about his ill-conceived plans to create an Instagram platform for users under the age of 13. Armed with survey data from constituents, I let Zuckerberg know that parents and citizens in our district did not trust the industry to get it right when it came to protecting kids online,” said Bilirakis.

Bilirakis noted that he and Republicans on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce (E&C) Committee, on which Castor also sits, wrote Facebook on the matter.

“My Republican E&C colleagues and I also spearheaded an oversight letter requesting internal studies about the platform’s research on the impact of its products on kids’ mental health. When whistleblowers revealed internal studies showing the company knew its products were dangerous for teens and failed to do anything about it, I once again made it clear in recent hearings and markups that this deceitful behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. As a result of this relentless pressure, the company is now voluntarily agreeing to stop development of its new Instagram for Kids platform. Despite this, we know that Big Tech is not an effective self-regulator which is why we must take action to ensure social media companies do the right thing,” said Bilirakis.

Over the summer, Bilirakis teamed up with U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, to send a letter to the leadership of Facebook, YouTube and Snap, which runs Snapchat, calling on them to do more to ensure children are not on that social media site.

“Big Tech is falling short when it comes to protecting Americans, especially children,” Bilirakis’ office insisted. “The Communications Decency Act was meant to protect our society, specifically our kids. However, Big Tech has been picking and choosing which parts of the law to follow, which is dangerous and inappropriate. Facebook, for example, is completely ignoring the fact that an estimated half of American children under the age of 13 are using its platform which is a clear violation of the social media giant’s terms of use.”

Bilirakis and Curtis, who both sit on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, sent out letters on the matter at the end of June.

“The powerful influence your platforms have warrant decisive action that protects against inappropriate content reaching our most impressionable populations, and in particular, children who do not yet have the capacity to understand this content without parental guidance. Even more concerning is data that shows almost the same percentage of surveyed children under thirteen reported being exposed to harmful content on your sites. We acknowledge the challenging task of policing your site for underage or fake accounts, but increased attention must be placed on ensuring underage children are not using these sites and exposed to inappropriate content,” they wrote.

At an Energy and Commerce Committee Mark-Up hearing earlier this week, Bilirakis offered a measure “to better protect the mental health of children and hold Big Tech companies who jeopardize children’s well-being for profit accountable for their egregious behavior.”

“Our country is experiencing an unprecedented mental health crisis, particularly among our children and teens,” Bilirakis said at the hearing. “We’ve seen a disturbing spike in rates of depression, self-harm, and suicide attempts and death among teens, with teen depression in particular rising by more than 60 percent. Emergency department admissions for self-harm and suicide among girls between 10 and 14 tripled between 2009 and 2015. This is in no small part due to the isolation caused by social media. During that same time period, teens who used their electronic devices and mobile phones for over five hours per day were 66 percent more likely to have at least one suicide-related outcome compared to teens who spent an hour a day or less.

“These trends led me to run a survey in my district about Big Tech companies. One of my constituents responded that she has seen ‘countless teens be bullied online or simply not able to process the devastating comparison game that they are forced to deal with on social media.’ Last week the Tampa Bay Times, my local daily newspaper, published an article about Tampa Bay area teens being depressed and anxious, with social media primarily to blame. That article referenced a 2018 study of undergrad students at the University of Pennsylvania showing that limiting showing that limiting social media activity to less than 30 minutes per day led to a significant reduction in depression and loneliness. It also told the story of Tampa area resident Catherine, whose constant comparing herself to others online led to a decline in her mental health and ultimately an emergency room visit from a suicide attempt. These statistics and the results from my study are deeply troubling, and I am increasingly frustrated that social media companies are not doing enough to help,” he added.

The Democrats controlling the committee rejected Bilirakis’ amendment.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Behind the Instagram Kids pause

Facebook's announcement Monday that it was "pausing development" on Instagram Kids did little to slow a wave of criticism of the project ahead of a Senate hearing Thursday. Yes, but: There's an argument to be made for building kids' versions of popular apps, even if their adult versions are causing real-world harms.
CELL PHONES
ABC 4

Facebook pauses work on ‘Instagram Kids’ after pushback from lawmakers, others

(ABC4) – Facebook is putting the brakes on creating “Instagram Kids” despite saying it believes building the platform is “the right thing to do.”. The social media giant says it intended to create Instagram Kids to “address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older.” In a Monday post to its blog, Facebook developers say they believe it is “better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them.”
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Trahan
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Kathy Castor
News Talk 1490

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito's YouTube video posted while Brian Laundrie left her in Utah to fly home to Florida

Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to parents since Fort De Soto camping trip. Speaking candidly about the case, Brian Laundrie's sister is giving new insight into the timeline ahead of his disappearance. Cassie Laundrie says she is just as frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else about Gabby Petito’s death and her brother’s disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Big Tech#Mental Health#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

TikTok Has A Theory On Where Brian Laundrie Is And It’s ‘Reaching’

The story is still captivating the country. Where is Brian Laundrie? People are frustrated. How could he still be eluding capture? What does his family know? Why aren’t they helping? Gabby Petito’s family called for Laundrie to turn himself in earlier this week on the Dr. Phil Show. But as of now, he’s still out there somewhere. And social media, desperate for answers, has no shortage of theories as to where he could be. We told you earlier about sighting in Boone and along the Appalachian Trail but there are plenty of new ideas making the rounds. One Brian Laundrie theory is particularly reaching.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy