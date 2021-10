S&P 500 – done declining, not spooked by bearish credit market open, stocks reversed and rallied into the finishing line. HYG almost managed to close the opening, exhaustion gap. On such days, it's extremely important to be subscribed, and catch the benefits of fresh trading decisions – here, going long stocks, as early as possible. So, I hope you were served by the intraday stock market update , which I issued right away after that long white candle on 5min TF, 50min into the regular session. The open long positions is going great, thank you very much.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO