Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today the extradition of NAPOLEON GRIER from the Netherlands on alleged wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy charges. GRIER was taken into custody by Dutch authorities in Amsterdam on August 13, 2019. After contested extradition proceedings, GRIER arrived in the United States yesterday. He will be presented today before United States Magistrate Katharine H. Parker. The case is assigned to United States District Judge Richard M. Berman.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO