FDA could authorize Moderna COVID booster vaccine at a half dose. What to know
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Plans to authorize a Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine are ramping up, and now the Food and Drug Administration is reportedly leaning toward a half dose as a booster shot, Bloomberg reported. Moderna's push for a follow-up COVID-19 shot for the fully vaccinated comes as booster shots are increasingly a hot topic of discussion across medical and scientific communities -- especially now that Pfizer's vaccine booster has received approval.www.cnet.com
Comments / 10