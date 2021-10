The Champions League returns on Wednesday on Paramount+. Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Salzburg 1105, +155 Draw, +290 Lille. Lille and Salzburg will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage. Lille is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg. Similarly, Salzburg tied Sevilla 1-1 in their previous match to earn one point. Right now, Lille (one point) is in third place in Group G, while Salzburg (one point) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. With such a tight race for first, this is a critical match. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO