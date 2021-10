It appears Grimes may have pranked the paparazzi who were following her around after her recent breakup with Elon Musk. On Friday, the 33-year-old singer was snapped posing with a copy of Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto while walking down the street in an El Lay residential neighborhood. You can take a look at the images published by The New York Post HERE. Of course, the strange pictures soon went viral on social media at the time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO