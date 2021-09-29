Catch Of The Week: Scott Alan Savoy
He’s a little bit country and a little bit western…if we are talking about MetroWest, or Western Mass. Scott Alan Savoy is a singer/songwriter who’s grown up with a mix of musical influences from classic country to rock, folk and pop. He emotes an ease and sense of comfort in his music. It’s as if there was never any question he should be doing this. Savoy’s laid-back Alan Jackson meets Gordon Lightfoot kind of vibe is serves the busy musician and family man well.country1025.com
