RGV Agents Apprehend Man Previously Convicted for Homicide

 7 days ago
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a Honduran national who was previously convicted of homicide in Miami. In addition, 24 arrests were made in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers (DPS) in two other events. On Sept. 27, McAllen Border Patrol...

