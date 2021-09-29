Mississippi mother begs people to ‘please, please get vaccinated’ after ‘precious son’ dies of COVID
After losing her teenage son to COVID-19, a Mississippi mother is pleading for everyone to “please, please get vaccinated.”. Tracie Young said her son, 16-year-old Landon Woodson, was the picture of health and “had never been in a hospital” before he contracted the coronavirus, according to a Sept. 23 Facebook post. He died two days later at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.www.al.com
