LORENZEN | A Love Letter to The Sun Opinion Section

I came to a frightening realization the other day — I’m a senior. I’ve been vaguely aware of that fact for some time, of course. The little class year listed below each column tends to remind me. But as a former spring admit and someone who spent a semester studying remotely, it’s taken a bit of time to get used to the notion I’m nearly done at Cornell. It’s also hitting me that I’ve now been an opinion columnist for four semesters. I only have a small handful of columns left to write this semester and next. As such, I’d like to dedicate one column to waxing poetically about the chaotic wonder that is The Cornell Daily Sun opinion section. I love opinion, and I’d like to explain why you should too, if you don’t already.