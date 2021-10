NEW YORK, NY – Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea today announced the indictment of ROBERTO CARMONA, 51, and Tennessee-based HAROLD FLORAN, 51, for selling 80 guns and corresponding ammunition to an undercover NYPD detective. The indictment also charges two other Tennessee residents, ALAN GOODE, 30, and MELVYN MCDONALD, 41, for knowingly supplying the firearms for illegal sales in New York City. The defendants are charged in a 141-count New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, as well as various counts of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First, Second, and Third Degrees, and other related charges.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO