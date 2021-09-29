2021 Workhouse Haunt – The Collection

The Workhouse Arts Center is thrilled to announce the return of a Northern Virginia favorite, the Workhouse Haunt, an immersive scare-inducing showcase for the nonprofit arts center. This year’s Haunt, titled, “The Collection” is an OUTDOOR haunted attraction. The Workhouse Haunt has become a long-standing Northern Virginia tradition, which serves not only as entertainment, but also as an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts Program, allowing local youth to practice their acting skills, set production and overall theatrical skills. As each night falls at the end of the harvest season, a foggy mist fills the air, bringing with it the glowing lights of a mysterious carnival that beckons to the innocent: ‘join us…’ The locals know to stay away, as legends tell of an enigmatic figure that dwells within, known only by the name, “Twitchy.” Will you heed their warning, or is the lure of the carnival too enticing…? This year’s Workhouse Haunt immerses guests through a highly-themed walk-through experience, as creepy characters deliver contactless scares in multiple scenes. Guests will travel in small groups for a frightening 30-minute experience that brings them next to the site’s abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods where they will encounter terrifying characters and sights that are not for the faint of heart. Set on the grounds of the former District of Columbia’s Correctional Facility, the Workhouse campus provides a unique and extra eerie setting for this unusual Halloween attraction. Please note that this outdoor route includes paved and unpaved surfaces, so guests are cautioned to wear appropriate footwear. Tickets are being sold by timed entry, and advance purchase is highly recommended to reserve your time slot. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the Haunt Bar, located near the check-in area in the campus quad. This year, the Workhouse Haunt (recommended for guests 13 years of age and older) will take place on 15 nights, beginning on Sunday, October 3rd at 7pm. Timed-entry tickets are now available and must be purchased online. On opening night (October 3rd), the Workhouse will honor our area’s First Responders, Teachers, Active Military, Veterans, and Health Care Workers by offering them free admission when they reserve a timed entry ticket online and present a valid I.D. upon arrival at the Ticket Booth on campus. There will be premium nights with live entertainment on October 16th, 23rd, 30th, and 31st. Tickets (pricing varies upon the night) are on sale now and can be purchased at https://insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center Join us during this year’s Halloween season for something fun, unique, and highly entertaining.