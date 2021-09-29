CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

2021 Workhouse Haunt – The Collection

Washingtonian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Workhouse Arts Center is thrilled to announce the return of a Northern Virginia favorite, the Workhouse Haunt, an immersive scare-inducing showcase for the nonprofit arts center. This year’s Haunt, titled, “The Collection” is an OUTDOOR haunted attraction. The Workhouse Haunt has become a long-standing Northern Virginia tradition, which serves not only as entertainment, but also as an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts Program, allowing local youth to practice their acting skills, set production and overall theatrical skills. As each night falls at the end of the harvest season, a foggy mist fills the air, bringing with it the glowing lights of a mysterious carnival that beckons to the innocent: ‘join us…’ The locals know to stay away, as legends tell of an enigmatic figure that dwells within, known only by the name, “Twitchy.” Will you heed their warning, or is the lure of the carnival too enticing…? This year’s Workhouse Haunt immerses guests through a highly-themed walk-through experience, as creepy characters deliver contactless scares in multiple scenes. Guests will travel in small groups for a frightening 30-minute experience that brings them next to the site’s abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods where they will encounter terrifying characters and sights that are not for the faint of heart. Set on the grounds of the former District of Columbia’s Correctional Facility, the Workhouse campus provides a unique and extra eerie setting for this unusual Halloween attraction. Please note that this outdoor route includes paved and unpaved surfaces, so guests are cautioned to wear appropriate footwear. Tickets are being sold by timed entry, and advance purchase is highly recommended to reserve your time slot. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the Haunt Bar, located near the check-in area in the campus quad. This year, the Workhouse Haunt (recommended for guests 13 years of age and older) will take place on 15 nights, beginning on Sunday, October 3rd at 7pm. Timed-entry tickets are now available and must be purchased online. On opening night (October 3rd), the Workhouse will honor our area’s First Responders, Teachers, Active Military, Veterans, and Health Care Workers by offering them free admission when they reserve a timed entry ticket online and present a valid I.D. upon arrival at the Ticket Booth on campus. There will be premium nights with live entertainment on October 16th, 23rd, 30th, and 31st. Tickets (pricing varies upon the night) are on sale now and can be purchased at https://insidenovatix.com/organizations/workhouse-arts-center Join us during this year’s Halloween season for something fun, unique, and highly entertaining.

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
allongeorgia.com

Haunted on Broad Tours

Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and the Rome Area History Center is proud to announce the return of the award-winning Haunted on Broad Tours for 2021. This event was recognized by Northwest Georgia’s Historic High Country Travel Association as the “Best Event” in 2019!. Be prepared to hear bone-chilling tales...
ROME, GA
in.gov

Little Haunt on the Prairie

Little Haunt on the Prairie title sponsored by Rigsbee Hall Orthodontics is on October 21!. Spooky, yet age-appropriate Halloween activities will be offered for children ranging from preschool to school ages and their families! You are welcome to come in your costumes and enjoy nature interpretation, entertainment, a hayride, food for purchase, and activities for the little ones as they trick-or-treat their way through this spooky event.
HAMILTON, IN
hiltonheadmonthly.com

Haunted History

A suspenseful night awaits in the cemetery at Zion Chapel as Heritage Library volunteers bring the characters of Hilton Head Island’s past to life. Ghosts & Myths began in 2016. “Our Ghosts & Myths event started out when we asked, ‘How can we make history more fun?’ ” said Barbara...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTOP

Workhouse Haunt brings spooky trail to Lorton this Halloween season

Are you looking for something spooky to do in the D.C. area this Halloween season?. The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia is scaring visitors at its seventh annual Workhouse Haunt, which kicked off Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 6. “It is a haunted trail,” Director of Performing Arts...
LORTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#The Workhouse Arts Center#Correctional Facility#The Haunt Bar
wcrz.com

Haunt Season Is Here with Exit 13 Haunted House

Every week on Friday until October 8, 2021, 7:00PM - 9:00PM. Join Clay on Friday nights at the scariest haunted house around, EXIT 13 Haunted House. Clay will broadcast live from 7p to 9p at Exit 13, and on top of all the screams, you can win some great prizes.
LIFESTYLE
theatlanta100.com

NETHERWORLD Haunted House opens for 25th haunt season

Haunt fans, the spookiest time of the year has arrived as NETHERWORLD, America’s favorite haunted house, officially opens Sept. 24-25, for its 25th season of screams! This year’s haunts, RISE OF THE NETHERSPAWN and RETURN TO PLANET X in 3D, are guaranteed to fulfill an adrenaline-junkie’s craving for a terrifyingly good time.
LIFESTYLE
KDVR.com

Reinke Brothers Haunted Mansion

The Reinke Brothers are ready for Halloween!! It’s Colorado’s Best Deal. CLICK HERE to get 2 general admission tickets to the Haunted Mansion for $25. They also offer a lights on option on the weekends for the kids. And stay in the store after to choose from hundreds of costumes and accessories.
LIFESTYLE
diablomag.com

Haunted East Bay

With Halloween arriving at the end of the month, there will be no shortage of scary movies on cable TV and spooky stories on bookstore shelves. But there are also lots of local legends about actual apparitions and honest-to-goodness ghosts to explore. Here are some of the East Bay’s allegedly haunted hot spots.
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
okmag.com

Speakers, Anime and Haunted Trails

Don’t miss political cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher on Oct. 8 at the Tulsa PAC as he discusses his work and art. Others should venture to the Cox Business Convention Center for Tokyo in Tulsa: Worlds Collide on Oct. 15-17, covering all things pop culture with an emphasis on Japanese animation. The Tulsa State Fair runs through Oct. 10, replete with rides, delicious grub and live music. Everyone’s favorite festival, Linde Oktoberfest, returns Oct. 21-24 at River West Festival Park; don’t miss the dog races, authentic eats and stein competitions. If you prefer a more zen outing, Tulsa Botanic offers Autumn in the Garden through Oct. 31, where one can explore the changing flora around the garden.
TULSA, OK
Washingtonian.com

Live Go-Go, a Haunted House, and Lots of Fall Festivals: Things to Do, September 30-October 3

We’ve got a haunted house, live performances, and lots of fall festivals. If you go to Shocktober, you might run into one of these guys. Seems pretty spooky to me. For the culture: The Kennedy Center hosting a three-day event to celebrate DC’s culture and people. The lineup of festivities includes go-go yoga, a fashion show, and live go-go performances from local bands including TCB and New Impressionz. Thursday 9/30 through Saturday 10/2; Free, find out more here.
FESTIVAL
middlesboronews.com

Unearthing the Haunted Gap

As the evening gloom overtakes the historic town of Cumberland Gap, day folk know it’s time to leave the streets to the night creatures – those vaporous souls who are forever doomed to roam in search of their lost past. Nearly every historic town has its own set of friendly,...
POLITICS
whopam.com

Haunted Library

Love getting scared? Explore our creepy Haunted Library and see if you survive the terror! The Library will be open Friday October 22nd and Saturday October 23rd from 6:30pm – 8:30pm for this event. We do not recommend this event for children 8 years of age and younger. This event...
POLITICS
Atlas Obscura

Haunted Margaritas

All locations of Margaritas—the New England chain restaurant—offer chips, salsa, and, well, margaritas. But only one serves them to customers seated inside jail cells. Before 1 Bicentennial Square in Concord was a Mexican restaurant, it housed the Concord Police Department. From 1890 to 1975, cops came and went, occasionally locking people under arrest in the building’s jail cells. Margaritas opted to keep the cells, placing tables inside and in the hallways. From the outside, the colorful restaurant signs clash with the cold stone of the old police building.
RESTAURANTS
mansionglobal.com

A 1920s English Arts and Crafts Estate by the Sea

Price: £3.6 million (US$4.8 million) Sprawled along the rocky beaches of Aldwick Bay in West Sussex England, this striking seaside home pairs quintessential English architecture with modern amenities to create an abode that is simultaneously traditional and modern. Built in the 1920s for W.F. Watson, the one-time chairman of Rolls...
HOME & GARDEN
berkshirefinearts.com

Haunted Hancock Shaker Village

Haunted Hancock tours are selling swiftly and we've added a new date: Saturday October 16th. Don't miss this 90-minute intimate behind the scenes tour that explores the Shakers’ thoughts about life, death and spiritualism. Peer into hidden spaces, with guides sharing tales of ghosts that dwell here and the Shakers'...
HANCOCK, MA
WEAU-TV 13

A season of haunts returns in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Haunted Sawmill in Merrill had its opening night Friday. But the founder said he puts it together, along with his team, for a purpose. “Our mission is to help kids in Merrill and surrounding communities,” Chairman of the Haunted Sawmill, Jerry Hersil said. The one-way...
MERRILL, WI
WJHG-TV

Halloween Haunt Nights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blake Dawson, General Manager of Beachfront Adventures, joined us in studio to talk about their Halloween Haunt Nights event. The event will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday October 1st through October 31st and features a haunted house, hay ride, paintball shooting gallery, kiddie maze and more.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Vogue

Collection

“Humor and glamour” are the two spirits of Chopova Lowena’s spring 2022 collection, per the designers. What a welcome idea in a season of re-emergence dressing that has hewed, surprisingly, to either the serious or the sexual. Watching the spring 2022 season unfold in New York and London so far, I’m wondering where the real new ideas are amidst the classic, breezy separates and slinky strappy little things. Must every collection have a sexy top or a lady dress? Is there no other way?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Haunted Village Returning in Panora

The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum in Panora is putting on their Annual “ Haunted Village” on October 17th. This event will have activities including games, face tattoos, treats, storytelling, coloring portraits, a haunted museum, hay rides and much more. The Haunted Village is a family-oriented event for children fifth grade and younger and children must be with an adult.
PANORA, IA
Washingtonian.com

Family-Owned Spice Company Z&Z Opens a Middle Eastern Bakery in Rockville

Danny Dubbaneh, co-founder of Middle Eastern flatbread and spices company Z&Z, has long felt affection for the restaurant space on Rockville’s Nelson Street. That’s where Dubbaneh’s grandfather Fayez Khawaja opened a fried chicken spot in 1982 after immigrating from Palestine. The restaurant’s orange booths served as a backdrop to family birthdays, first jobs, and countless fond memories.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy