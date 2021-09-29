CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark County, MO

First annual Bull Blast, held at Hootin an Hollarin, is judged a huge success

Ozark County Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzark County FFA chapters hosted their first annual Bull Blast at the Gainesville Saddle Club Arena on Friday, Sept. 17, during Hootin an Hollarin. Around 670 people paid the $5 admission to watch the bull-riding competition. Organizers Monty Hambelton, president of the saddle club; Kevin Meek, stock contractor at Rough Stock Unlimited; and Ozark County FFA advisers Jon Wilson, Paula Bodenhamer, Jordan Griggs and Buck Comstock said they were all pleased with the amazing turnout.

ozarkcountytimes.com

