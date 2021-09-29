The Reason Piers Morgan Just Blasted Daniel Craig
During the September 28 premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," it seems television personality Piers Morgan did his best to make the most of his night. As Insider reported the next day, Morgan, who by all appearances took a scheduled break from his intensive, one-sided campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took photos of himself in front of London's Burlington Arcade, the site of the film's debut, and made the standard James Bond joke you, dear reader, already probably expected.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0