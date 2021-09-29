The Reason Piers Morgan Just Blasted Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig's fifth and final James Bond film, No Time to Die, is finally hitting theaters next week. The upcoming movie has been met with mostly positive reviews, earning an 83% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 114 reviews. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "satisfying send-off" for Craig. The movie had its big premiere earlier this week, which means fans have gotten to hear from Craig on an array of subjects, including his disinterest in who will play Bond next. If you're active on Twitter, you probably see Craig's face every Friday when folks use a clip of him introducing The Weekend on Saturday Night Live to kick off each weekend. Well, it turns out, Craig was unaware of the meme. The actor learned about the weekly Twitter tradition from The New York Times, and his reaction was perfect.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO