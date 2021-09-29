CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

IMDb’s free TV service arrives in the UK

By Kris Holt
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free, ad-supported service offers a mix of originals and popular movies and shows from elsewhere, as notes. Alongside IMDB TV’s own projects such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, you can watch the likes of Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Communityand 2 Broke Girls.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service IMDb TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Everyone’s going to streaming, including Judge Judy. The broadcast television staple’s next act will be with IMDb TV, Amazon’s free digital service. Judith Sheindlin, whose long-running syndicated courtroom show “Judge Judy” will end production in 2021, will be dispensing her tart brand of justice on an exclusive show in the U.S. for IMDb TV, it was announced Thursday.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

This Is The Last Day You Can Snag A Hulu Subscription Before The Price Goes Up

If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, documentaries and movies, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s current deal, which gets you 30 days of free access to the service. There’s never been a better time to try it, since Hulu will be bumping up their prices starting tomorrow. Use your month to watch Emmy nominees like The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, and This Is Us, and Emmy winner Saturday Night Live, along with all the other films and series people are buzzing about right now. The one-month free trial is one of the best streaming...
TV SHOWS
Advanced Television

IMDb TV launches in UK

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is now available in the UK. The AVoD service debuts with IMDb TV Originals Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, as well as a library of thousands of movies and television shows, including Pulp Fiction, Napoleon Dynamite, Kill Bill, Cloverfield, Babylon 5, Community, 2 Broke Girls, and more.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Deadline

Amazon Launches Ad-Supported Streamer IMDb TV In The UK

Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV, launched today in the UK. The ad-supported platform feature IMDb TV Originals such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, plus a library of movies and shows including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community, and 2 Broke Girls. UK Prime and non-Prime customers can access IMDb TV through the “IMDb TV – Popular Movies and TV – free with ads” carousel within the Prime Video app. In the coming weeks, the free streaming service will also be available via a standalone app on Fire TV. “IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”
BUSINESS
TVGuide.com

What's Coming to Amazon and IMDb TV in October 2021

I know what you're streaming in October... What better way to celebrate Halloween, October, and spooky season than a TV remake of a horror classic? The Amazon take on I Know What You Did Last Summer hits Amazon in October, making a new group of teens pay for their past sins in horrific new ways for a whole new generation. Canadians will also have a lot to celebrate on Amazon in October with the premieres of All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and Justin Bieber: Our World in the upcoming month. Meanwhile, if you're a foodie, Diego Luna returns with special episodes of his dinner and conversation show Pan y Circo in October as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

'Cruel Intentions' Series in the Works at IMDb TV

Inspired by the 1999 film of the same name — which was itself inspired by the novel “Dangerous Liaisons” — the new iteration of the series follows two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations, even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Tv Apps#Fire Tv#Uk#My Dirt Road Diary#Anger Management#English#Engadget
sflcn.com

The UK’s TV: A People Favorite

The UK is home to some of the greatest TV shows ever written and produced. But which of these shows are people’s favorites? Let’s find out with Betway!. The UK has proven time and again that they are the world leader when it comes to creating and producing exciting and intelligent television. Their TV formats have been adapted, remade, and refurbished to meet the needs of global audiences, and it has been done so with ease. The transitioning feels easy because the parent show was well-articulated, and the writers knew exactly who they were marketing for. So when they were remade in other countries or languages, they were catered to a crowd of the same troupe.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Squid Game has exposed just how mediocre most Netflix shows are

Time was when Netflix would have killed for a hit like Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama – about an elaborate contest pitting desperate debtors against one another in a series of deadly children’s games – has cut through the cluttered TV landscape like a machete. Back in late September, nine days after its release, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos claimed there was a “very good chance” Squid Game would become the streaming service’s most watched series ever. Since then, it has remained stubbornly fixed to the top of the charts in its native Korea, in the UK, and around...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Leads Netflix, Disney+ in Japan’s Expanding Streaming Market, Study Shows

Amazon Prime Video has staked out a commanding lead in the valuable and fast-growing Japanese streaming video market, a new study from regional consultancy Media Partners Asia shows. The report found that Japan’s premium SVOD market had a total of 44 million subscribers as of the end of August. Amazon Prime Video accounted for 14.6 million subscribers, or 33 percent, while Netflix trailed with 6 million subs and Disney+, which launched only last year, had just 1.8 million. Media Partners Asia attributed Amazon Prime’s strong lead in the market to the company’s locally popular bundled e-commerce service, the service’s ease of use...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise in Its Online Store

Netflix has moved fast to roll out official merchandise for “Squid Game,” in a bid to capitalize on the unexpected success of the Korean survival thriller. The streamer’s merch for “Squid Game” (at this link) includes T-shirts with the show’s logo and key images from the series ($34.95), a shirt that lets you pick a custom player number ($39.95), and a customizable hoodie that lets you pick a square, triangle or circle icon — which represent the three different guard ranks — along with show logo in English or Korean ($49.95). “Accept the invitation at your own risk,” the Netflix.shop site says...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Comcast-Owned Sky Ditches Satellite Dish and Cable Box With Launch of ‘Sky Glass’ Streaming Hardware

Comcast-owned British broadcaster Sky has unveiled Sky Glass, a new streaming television and “innovation platform.” The almost entirely wireless television is a large screen that can be installed swiftly and only requires an Internet connection to operate — dispensing with the need for a satellite dish or cable box. The service will amalgamate shows and films from each different streaming service in one place, allowing users to search by title or category without having to log into each one separately, including Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Sky’s own Now service, among others. It will even allow users to...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Cut the cord tonight and say goodbye to cable TV bills forever: Here's how to do it

The cable box may be a familiar part of your household, but it's time to kick it to the curb. You don't need cable to watch all of the TV shows, movies, news and sporting events live or on-demand. And if you're used to your cable box's DVR, live TV streaming services offer cloud DVRs of their own that work in the same way, no box required. All you need to cut the cord is a good internet connection and the apps built into your smart TV or running on an inexpensive streamer, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
TV SHOWS
Advanced Television

Free Guy free on Disney+ UK

Disney+ has announced that Free Guy, the summer blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi, will be available to stream on the service from September 29th. A tweet from the Disney+ UK Twitter account on September 28th confirmed the news, saying: “Don’t have a good day. Have a...
TV & VIDEOS
moviehole.net

Amazon’s IMDb TV making a Cruel Intentions TV show

Amazon’s IMDb TV is developing a college-set reboot of the feature that starred Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman are working on the new take, with one of the movie’s original producers, Neal Moritz, also attached. Per IMDb TV, the...
TV & VIDEOS
cryptopotato.com

CryptoCom Expands Free Crypto Tax Reporting Service to the UK

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 27th September 2021]. It’s now even easier for U.K crypto investors to file crypto tax returns. Following the successful launches of Crypto.com Tax in Canada and America, and Australia earlier in August, Crypto.com has announced that this service is now also available in the U.K., with more markets to come.
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Erobb panics after accidentally showing what’s on his second monitor

Twitch streamer Erobb221 is no stranger to absurd moments, but this hilarious mistake may have been something he’d wish to keep private. Setting up the perfect stream set-up is an arduous task and can often lead to unexpected problems. While streamer Erobb221 is used to intense situations in the gunfights of CS:GO, even that can’t prepare someone for embarrassing personal blunders.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

Cruel Intentions Eyed (Again!) for Series Adaptation, Now at IMDb TV

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A series adaptation of the 1999 film Cruel Intentions is in the works. Nearly five years after NBC passed on a Cruel Intentions sequel series, Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV is developing a new take on the original movie. Set in Washington, D.C., the potential series will follow two ruthless step-siblings who will do anything to stay at the top of the Greek Life hierarchy at their elite college. When a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputations… including seducing the daughter of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy