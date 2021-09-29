Teachers, day care workers among those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
Teachers and day care workers are among the individuals that have been approved for a third "booster" shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for specific individuals, including people age 65 and older, individuals age 50 to 64 with underlying conditions, some people age 18 to 49 with underlying conditions and individuals 18 and older who have an increased risk of exposure due to occupational or institutional settings.www.spencereveningworld.com
