Halsey Shares First Photo of Baby Ender's Face

Monday night's 2021 Met Gala was all about fashion as Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles, but for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, all the buzz seemed to be on the possible expansion of their family. As the biggest night in fashion wound to a close, fans of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were left convinced that Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child together thanks to one peculiar moment on the red carpet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO