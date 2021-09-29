CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Halsey Shares First Photo of Baby Ender's Face

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey is sharing baby Ender's face with the world for the first time! Wednesday, the "Without Me" singer, who turned 27 Wednesday, debuted the little one's sweet face for the first time since they welcomed Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July. In the caption of the photos, which show Ender clad in a brightly colored onesie and hat, Halsey called their firstborn "the best birthday gift there is," while celebrating with family.

popculture.com

Comments / 5

Related
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman shares intimate honeymoon photos

Will Kopelman and his new wife, Alexandra Michler, are every bit the happy newlyweds in new photos shared from their honeymoon. Will - who was previously married to Drew Barrymore from 2012 until 2016 - shared a series of snapshots from their romantic Italian vacation including one showing the couple kissing in front of a mountain backdrop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Halsey
IBTimes

Anna Cardwell Is Spitting Image Of Mama June As She Debuts New Blonde Look

Anna Cardwell looked nearly identical to her mom June “Mama June” Shannon in her latest social media post where she debuted her new blonde look. The 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram Friday to tell fans that she decided to ditch her purple hair and go back to having blonde locks. She posted a selfie showing off her newly dyed mane and explained in the caption why she changed her hair color.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Coco Austin Faces Backlash After Sharing Photo Of Daughter Chanel, 5, With French Manicure

Coco Austin faced major backlash on social media on Sept. 23 after she revealed five-year-old daughter Chanel got a French manicure. Coco Austin 42, gives her daughter the world. And if it’s a new French manicure for picture day, so be it. The reality star is facing major social media backlash after posting a pic of her daughter, Chanel, 5, with a new French manicure on September 23.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Gender
countryliving.com

Hallmark Star Eddie Cibrian Shares Rare Photos of His Two Sons on Instagram

Actor Eddie Cibrian recently shared photos of his sons on Instagram, and his fans are so excited to see this glimpse into his family life. Eddie, known for his roles on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, CSI: Miami, and Hallmark Channel movies like Notes from Dad, is the proud father of two teenage boys.
ORANGE, CA
Us Weekly

Katharine McPhee Shows Son Rennie’s Face for the 1st Time 6 Months After Giving Birth

There he is! Katharine McPhee gave fans an adorable glimpse at her 6-month-old son, Rennie, her first child with husband David Foster. The American Idol alum, 37, subtly showed off her baby boy’s face for the first time in a Thursday, September 9, Instagram post, which featured a series of photos from the family’s stay in her husband’s home country. “Canada photo dump,” she captioned the pics.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Why Justin Bieber Fans Think He Accidentally Revealed That Hailey Is Pregnant

Monday night's 2021 Met Gala was all about fashion as Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles, but for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, all the buzz seemed to be on the possible expansion of their family. As the biggest night in fashion wound to a close, fans of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were left convinced that Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child together thanks to one peculiar moment on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

John And Abbie Duggar Share Rare Photo For Adorable Reason

Former Counting On stars John and Abbie Duggar are back on social media for a very sweet and special reason. They don’t post nearly as often as the rest of their family does, but they do share updates about their one-year-old daughter, Gracie, here and there. Since Josh Duggar’s arrest,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Looks Stunning In First Post-Baby Photos

Cardi B has seemingly been working her tail off with her trainer after giving birth to her second child a few weeks ago, and she's already looking like she's ready to get back to business. On Tuesday, the rapper attended a Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler, posing for her first-post-baby pictures and looking absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson shares rare photo of daughter Rani's 'dreamy' bedroom – fans react

Kate Hudson shares her day-to-day adventures with her followers on Instagram but on Tuesday she let them in on a little secret – her daughter Rani's incredible bedroom. The star posted a gorgeous snap showing her looking glamorous in a brown dress and wearing sunglasses whilst carrying her two-year-old daughter, who looks adorable in a star-printed dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj’s Mom Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandson ‘Papa Bear’ As He Celebrates 1st Birthday

Happy birthday, Papa Bear! Nicki Minaj’s mom shared a sweet photo of her grandson (and penned him a touching poem) for his first birthday. They grow up so fast. Nicki Minaj‘s mom Carol penned a sweet tribute to her grandson, affectionately nicknamed “Papa Bear,” for his first birthday. The Maraj matriarch shared a closeup photo of Papa Bear on Instagram on October 1 to wish him a happy birthday with a poem.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Rotimi & Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for singer Rotimi and fiancée Vanessa Mdee. For, the couple have welcomed their first child together. Moments ago, the Nigerian-American star took to social media to announce the birth of the pair’s baby boy. Sharing a snap of his hand in an embrace with the youngster’s,...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy