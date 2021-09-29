Halsey Shares First Photo of Baby Ender's Face
Halsey is sharing baby Ender's face with the world for the first time! Wednesday, the "Without Me" singer, who turned 27 Wednesday, debuted the little one's sweet face for the first time since they welcomed Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July. In the caption of the photos, which show Ender clad in a brightly colored onesie and hat, Halsey called their firstborn "the best birthday gift there is," while celebrating with family.popculture.com
