CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix reveals its 10 series more views worldwide

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has revealed what their 10 series are more viewed around the world, considering data that the company had not shown earlier. The company has developed a list in which it teaches its most popular titles according to the number of reproductive hours accumulated in the first 28 days after its launch. Ted Sarandos, executive co-director and director of content of the 'Streaming' platform, presented this information at the VOX Media Code Conference.

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Netflix reveals how many accounts are actually watching its top titles

During this year’s Code conference, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos shared a significant haul of data about some of the streaming giant’s top titles — a rare move for a company that traditionally holds numbers close to the chest. In one slide, shared while Sarandos was speaking...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Bridgerton” Is Netflix’s Most Viewed

Timed with co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference on Monday afternoon, Netflix has unleashed a bunch of viewing data for several of its top original series and films. Sarandos revealed the total number of hours of viewing time for its top-rated works which revealed that “Bridgerton” was...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Head Reveals Most Popular Series and Films on Service Amid TUDUM Roll Out

Following last weekend's TUDUM streaming event, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed more data about the most popular shows on the streaming platform. Netflix is very selective about the data it releases publicly, so the chart shown during Vox Media's Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton was one of the most detailed looks the company has ever provided. Unsurprisingly, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Bird Box, and Extraction all held top spots.
TV & VIDEOS
hypable.com

‘On My Block’ spinoff series in the works at Netflix

An On My Block spinoff series is officially on the way over at Netflix!. Netflix might be gearing up to bid farewell to On My Block after four seasons, but it seems as though the streamer has some big plans for continuing to tell stories in Freeridge. On Monday (September...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Ted Sarandos
Badger Herald

Biggest reveals from Netflix’s TUDUM Event about upcoming series, documentaries, movies

Netflix followed in the footsteps of DC, PlayStation and Comic-Con Saturday at their virtual fan event announcing anticipated titles for the reminder of 2021 and 2022. Netflix hosted a three-hour livestream event “TUDUM” this past weekend and included announcements for nearly 100 different upcoming series. Fans caught a glimpse of anticipated films and series through big announcements, first looks and even a few trailers.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix reveals updated list of its most-watched original movies and shows – with surprise new entries

Netflix has released the full list of its most-watched original movies and shows during a presentation at Code Conference. The streamer unveiled a top 10 list across movies and shows in two categories: number of accounts ‘sampling’ (watching for at least two minutes) a title in the first 28 days after release, and overall viewing time across all accounts in the first 28 days.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Reproduction#Netflix Subscribers#Spanish
Fortune

Netflix CEO reveals streaming giant’s most-watched series and films

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos pulled back the curtain on the streaming giant’s closely-kept viewership figures on Monday, offering a rare glimpse at the titles that rank among the company’s most watched TV series and films.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Sandman Netflix Series Posters Reveal First Look at the Endless

During yesterday's TUDUM event, Netflix revealed the first footage from its adaptation of DC Comics' The Sandman. The footage showed the iconic scene that begins the story. Occultist Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) attempts to capture Death. Instead, he catches Dream (Tom Sturridge). Netflix then released the first character posters for the series. They feature three Endless: Dream, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). Netflix also released posters depicting the sigils of these Endless, each representing one sibling, including Dream's helm, Death's ankh, and Desire's glass heart. You can see them below.
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Netflix Says Its Tudum Fan Event Garnered More Than 25 Million Views

Netflix hosted its first ever global fan event Tudum on Sept. 25, giving viewers first looks and trailers from over 100 upcoming Netflix films and series. Netflix says Tudum garnered over 25.7 million views across Netflix’s 29 Netflix YouTube channels, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and Tudum.com. The streamer also said that 15 minutes after the show ended, the exclusive clips and trailers shared had already generated 300 million views on social media. So far, the total number of views for all content generated by fans watching the event stands at almost 695 million views for Tudum, pre-shows, clips and trailers — with over 3.3 billion impressions across 184 countries.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Squid Game Generates Worldwide Media Coverage as it Tops Netflix, Currently on Track to Become Most Watched Netflix Series Ever to Surpass Bridgerton

This is the broadest media coverage I have ever seen for a Korean drama with what is happening with Squid Game, and formerly it was Crash Landing on You when it became a pan-Asia hit last year and got mainstream viewership as well on Netflix. The Netflix drama premiered on September 17th and in the two weeks since has topped various country, region, and most recently worldwide #1 ranking on the streaming platform. It’s also gotten write ups in every single major newspaper in the US from The New York Times to the Los Angeles Time and all big publications in between the two coasts as well as online magazines. Now Netflix insiders are saying it’s on track to become THE MOST WATCHED Netflix show of all time, currently the record holder is romance novel adaptation into a period show Bridgerton. Even if Squid Game does gain the crown, it may not hold it for long as Bridgerton season 2 is coming back, though without breakout smexy male lead Regé-Jean Page. It feels like the plagiarism/too similar concept and set up claims have died down and this drama is trending solely due to viewers loving the series and word of mouth. Congrats to the cast and crew as this drama is bringing worldwide recognition to many deserving talent.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NME

Netflix reveals top 10 rankings of its most popular TV shows and movies

Netflix has revealed rankings of its most popular original TV shows and movies, measured by hours-watched during the first month of release. The streaming platform, who have been hesitant about releasing worthwhile viewing statistics in the past, have published the “most comprehensive look so far” at the service’s most popular shows and movies.
TV SHOWS
infusenews.com

‘On My Block’ might be premiere its final season on October 4 with spinoff series ‘Freeridge’ at Netflix

Netflix’s On My Block may be gearing up to debut its fourth and final season on October 4, yet its universe is extending with the spinoff series Freeridge. The streamer uncovered Monday that the new female-driven YA comedy will follow another team of companions from the nominal anecdotal California city where On My Block is set, who might possibly have released a dangerous revile starting off an extraordinary adventure.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Netflix Partners With TBS to Release 3 New Shows Worldwide

The second show is a reboot of TBS' famous reality series Future Diary. Sakae Esuno's manga of the same title), which will debut in December. The third show is a new Netflix series by writer Kankuro Kudo (live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park, Kamui Gaiden) and producer Aki Isoyama (Ore no Ie no Hanashi) titled Kekkon Shiyō yo (Let's Get Married). It will start streaming in 2023.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Pretty Smart’ on Netflix + More

Another week has come and gone and we are well into the wonderful fall season. Can you tell this author’s favorite season is fall? This blissful, wonderful and content feeling that accompanies the brisker weather may not be present in everyone like it is for me, but it can be very soon by watching some top-notch movies and shows on your favorite streaming platforms! And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of new, and exciting titles on every platform that can get you in that amazing mood this weekend. And to keep the mood happy and light, let us here at Decider steer you towards the hottest picks and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy