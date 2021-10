I shouldn't tell you this, but if you really want to get under a librarian's skin, all you have to do is ask, "Why do we need libraries when we can just Google it?" It pains me to even type that sentence! Since librarians are generally a polite bunch, we will probably just smile and offer to help when asked that question. What we would really like to say is to quote best-selling author Neil Gaiman who said, "Google will bring you back a hundred thousand answers. A librarian will bring you back the right one."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO