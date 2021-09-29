Pastor Steve Ellison Column: Has A Nation Changed Gods?

We live in a world that can seem to be out of control and filled with confusion. When you talk with people, the loss of hope that’s often expressed is palpable. Any offer of the gospel of Jesus Christ will either be rejected outright or it may spark interest in what it is that Jesus has to offer. In light of this truth, today I want to introduce a new series of articles on a passage in the gospel of John—chapter 2 verses 23-25. As we begin, I want to call our attention to a portion of John 6 that has an important connection to our passage in John 2. Each of the gospel writers records the miracle of Jesus feeding the 5,000. Early in John 6, a large crowd is following Jesus. As the narrative progresses, Jesus raises the question as to how all of those people are going to be fed. Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, brings a boy to Jesus who has “five barley loaves and two fish.” Jesus asks his disciples to have the people sit down. He then gives thanks and when he distributes the food, five thousand men were fed (John 6:10). When we consider the women and children, scholars estimate that there may have been upwards of twenty thousand people fed by this amazing miracle! So much food is produced from this small amount that—not only were all the people fed—there was much left over (6:13).

