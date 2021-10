New York City, often described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, is one of the most densely populated major cities in the USA. This is why moving in New York is a living nightmare for most people. “People generally find moving stressful. But moving in New York City is a whole different affair. In a city this busy, moving can be a crazy adventure. That is why our clients always come to us stressed and worried. As a moving company that has been in business for over 25 years, we are there to soothe their concerns and make sure they get where they need to be — even with the horrid NYC traffic,’’ says Nancy Zafrani, the General Manager at Oz Moving & Storage, a New York moving company.

