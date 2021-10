More than a few teams saw their college football playoff hopes go up in smoke. #3 Oregon, #8 Arkansas, #9 Notre Dame, and #10 Florida lost in Week 5. Those losses all but end any realistic chances those teams have at making the four-team playoff in January. Keep a close eye on the Big Ten the rest of the way. There are five teams currently ranked in the top 11, and how that division shakes out over the coming weeks will go a long way to determining which team, if any, gets the nod for the playoffs. We’re sifting through the opening lines from FanDuel Sportsbook, highlighting curious numbers and lines worth monitoring.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO