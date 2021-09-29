CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Youth ATVs recalled because they don’t meet federal safety standards

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two companies have recalled all-terrain vehicles intended for youth because they don’t meet the federal safety requirements. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Luyuan Youth ATVs “fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.”

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Congress to decide on bill aimed at protecting children by improving federal safety standards

A 6-year CBS News investigation revealed that when hit from behind, the front seats in all types of passenger vehicles can collapse, launching occupants into the backseat. The fate of a Congressional bill to correct the problem is tied up in political infighting in the House over the fate of the larger $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Kris Van Cleave reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvs#The Luyuan Youth#Cspc#Walmart Com#Ly Atv 40i#Cpsc#Gbmoto#Venommotorsportsusa Com#Orange Mini Madix#Orange Grizzly
Best Life

If You Have This Dole Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you head to the grocery store, you tend to pick up products from brands you know and trust, like Dole, the world's largest fruit and vegetable company. They produce more than 300 culinary staples, from bananas and pineapples to juices and pre-made salads. Unfortunately, if you picked up one particular vegetable made by the company recently, you could be putting your health at risk. On Sept. 10, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling one of its products after a sample tested positive for E. coli. Read on to find out if something in your fridge could make you or your family sick.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
komando.com

Pickup truck recall: Headlights could catch fire in 150K+ vehicles

If you own a pickup truck, it has been a somewhat difficult year. In July, GM recalled 400,000 trucks over exploding airbags. Tap or click here for details on this recall. Ford recalled 2.6 million vehicles in March, which included several Ranger models. It is now Toyota’s turn to recall...
CARS
KSN.com

Hyundai recalls 100K more cars because faulty engines might catch fire

Hyundai is recalling another 95,515 engines over fears that faulty parts could cause cars to stall or light on fire. The recall affects 2017 Tucson and Sonata hybrids. The company found rod bearings inside the engine may wear out prematurely, which could cause the engine to stall – risking an accident – or even increase the risk of a fire.
CARS
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eyewitness News

FDA says 'ArtNaturals' hand sanitizer has cancer-causing ingredients

(WFSB) – The Food and Drug Administration is putting out a warning about potentially dangerous hand sanitizer. It says not to use "ArtNaturals Scent-Free Hand Sanitizer" because it contains cancer causing ingredients. Health officials say the company has not responded to requests to issue a recall. The products were sold...
HEALTH
Miami Herald

13,000 ATVs recalled for a problem that’s happened several times and caused a crash

A throttle problem creating a crash hazard caused Polaris to recall 13,990 Phoenix 200 ATVs from model years 2011 through 2021 in the United States and Canada. The exact issue, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The throttle speed control stop can break and become stuck, posing a crash hazard.”
CARS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
108K+
Followers
49K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy