Youth ATVs recalled because they don’t meet federal safety standards
Two companies have recalled all-terrain vehicles intended for youth because they don’t meet the federal safety requirements. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Luyuan Youth ATVs “fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.”www.pennlive.com
