How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight (9/29/21): time, channel, free live stream

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STREAM FOX: fuboTV (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial) Each week contestants perform while in costume. The panelists and audience vote and the least popular contestant is eliminated and unmasked. Last week Octopus was unmasked to reveal Los Angeles Lakers professional basketball player Dwight Howard. Mother Nature was...

www.pennlive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

