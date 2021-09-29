CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How pressures of the job age CEOs

By Georgina Gonzalez
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-level job demands, high-stakes decision-making and long hours are all hallmarks of a CEO's lifestyle. New research reveals the physical toll of these pressures on CEOs. The team of researchers collected data from 1,605 CEOs of publicly listed companies, including dates of birth and dates of death. They also used machine-learning techniques to evaluate the signs of visible aging in pictures of CEOs. This methodology allowed them to shed light on the serious health ramifications of high-pressure roles.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

How automated systems are hurting hospitals' hiring efforts

Employers are increasingly relying on automated software to sort through applicants, but millions of potential candidates are being skipped over, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 4. A recent study from Boston-based Harvard Business School showed how heavily organizations rely on automated hiring systems, with 99 percent of Fortune 500...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

How to use showcase projects to boost relationships, profit

Showcase projects can be used to deepen relationships with elite, high-priority customers. Here's a guide on how to set up and execute showcase projects, published by Harvard Business Review Oct. 5. Clients that provide large portions of profits need to be protected and the relationship between supplier and customer strengthened....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Productivity#Stress
Inc.com

How to Ask Job Candidates if They Are Vaccinated

As more and more businesses require vaccines (either voluntarily or because of President Biden's new vaccine mandates), this message I received from a reader didn't surprise me. She writes:. Now that the federal government is requiring contractors to be vaccinated in order to work on a government contract, how do...
HEALTH
Fresno Business Journal

BLOG: How to be financially savvy when changing jobs

The tight labor market is enticing many people to evaluate options to start a new career. If you’re among those who plan to quit your current role in search of a better opportunity, it’s important to consider how doing so could affect your finances. Here are some things to think about before you hand in your two-week notice.
FRESNO, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

3 ways to boost employee engagement with wellness programs

As the pandemic wears on and staff burnout is rife, mental health and wellness programs have become more important to employees. However, many employees either don't know or don't use these offerings. Here are three ways to boost engagement in these programs among staff, reported by the Harvard Business Review Oct. 5.
MENTAL HEALTH
KTVU FOX 2

End of health insurance benefits may spur Americans back to work

Free insurance for millions of American ran out recently and some labor experts believe it could finally motivate more people to return to the workforce. Employers have found it hard to fill positions as the country recovers from the crushing economic downturn that coincided with the beginning of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Longevity
The Drum

Dismantling the job factory: scaling a business with Jellyfish CEO Rob Pierre

Last week, The Drum launched its Better Business interview series with a conversation between Rob Pierre, chief executive officer of Jellyfish, and The Drum’s own chief exec Diane Young. They spoke about the agency’s rapid growth, which has seen its headcount triple in two years, and the bold anti-hierarchical organizational structure that Pierre says is the secret to his success.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

How to prevent power from getting the better of you

Making sure people with good intentions get into positions of power is a difficult task. Even the act of holding power can influence the way someone leads. Here are some ways to encourage productive use of power from Harvard Business Review on Oct.4. Authors of the book Power, for All...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Employer health benefit costs expected to jump about 5%, reports say: 29 numbers to know

Two studies published Oct. 6 — one by Mercer shared with Becker's and one by Willis Towers Watson — project employer health benefit costs to increase between 4.7 and 5.2 percent in 2022. Mercer's National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans surveyed 1,502 employers since mid-July, and Willis Towers Watson's Watson...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How hospitalists and health systems can work together to deliver greater value — 4 takeaways

The healthcare sector is experiencing a perfect storm. Over the last decade, the average hospitalist subsidy has doubled, according to the Society of Hospitalist Medicine, but hospital financial margins are tight. At the same time, physician workloads are crippling due to COVID-19, as well as required administrative paperwork. During a...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart taps former UnitedHealth leader as new health, wellness exec

Walmart named Andrea Marks its new vice president of clinical performance, effective Oct. 4, according to Walmart Health head Cheryl Pegus, MD. Ms. Marks will oversee Walmart's clinical data and analytics team, according to Dr. Pegus' Oct. 6 LinkedIn announcement. Dr. Pegus joined Walmart as the company's executive vice president of health and wellness last December.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals paying $24B more for clinical labor amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hospitals and health systems across the country are paying $24 billion more per year for qualified clinical labor than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from Premier, a healthcare improvement company. For the study, Premier used its artificial intelligence database to compare workforce trends from October 2019...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

400 Henry Ford workers leave jobs over vaccination mandate

About 400 employees unvaccinated against COVID-19 have quit their jobs at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, the Detroit Free Press, Bridge Michigan and Michigan Radio reported Oct. 5. The employees who left their jobs represent about 1 percent of Henry Ford's 33,000-person workforce. About 1,900 workers obtained exemptions from the...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Expect megamergers, larger deals to continue in healthcare: Kaufman Hall

Although there were fewer merger and acquisition deals announced in the third quarter, the total transacted revenue and average seller size by revenue was higher, according to a recent analysis from healthcare consultant Kaufman Hall. In the third quarter, there were seven transactions involving 20 hospitals announced. This included two...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

How to get a job in cybersecurity: Top paying jobs in cybersecurity

With the number of cybersecurity threats growing, cybersecurity professionals play an essential role in protecting networks and private data. That's why a growing number of organizations rely on cybersecurity professionals. Entry-level cybersecurity jobs pay high salaries with strong demand. Professionals with experience increase their salaries and responsibilities in diverse cybersecurity careers. While many employers prefer job candidates with a degree, cybersecurity bootcamps can also prepare learners for the job market.
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

How CEOs are balancing staffing shortages and vaccination mandates

As many hospitals in the U.S. grapple with staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also preparing for potentially losing employees over vaccination mandates. Many organizations and states have mandated vaccines for healthcare workers. The federal government is also requiring mandates at more than 17 million healthcare workers...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

How 9 CEOs got into healthcare

Family members, personal experiences and a desire to help people are among the factors that piqued CEOs' interest in healthcare, they told Becker's Hospital Review this year. Odette Bolano, BSN. President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho): I grew up in a household with many people in the medical field. My father is a retired physician. I have many uncles who are physicians. My mother was a medical lab director, and so was her sister. I grew up in a sea of passionate people who wanted to serve.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy