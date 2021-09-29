How pressures of the job age CEOs
High-level job demands, high-stakes decision-making and long hours are all hallmarks of a CEO's lifestyle. New research reveals the physical toll of these pressures on CEOs. The team of researchers collected data from 1,605 CEOs of publicly listed companies, including dates of birth and dates of death. They also used machine-learning techniques to evaluate the signs of visible aging in pictures of CEOs. This methodology allowed them to shed light on the serious health ramifications of high-pressure roles.www.beckershospitalreview.com
