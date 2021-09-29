Texas child dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba, officials say
A child from Texas died Sept. 11 after contracting a rare but fatal infection from a splash pad in Arlington, the city said in a Sept. 27 news release. Officials from Tarrant County Public Health determined the child contracted primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri ameba, at Don Misenhimer splash pad after an investigation found employees at the park did not consistently monitor water quality.www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0