Babies have almost 15 times the level of microplastics in their bodies than found in adults, a new study suggests.Microplastics are less than 5mm in size and are often released into the environment and people’s homes from having broken off from a larger body of plastic objects or materials.Researchers used mass spectrometry to measure the concentrations of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and PC (polycarbonate) in faeces samples from six infants and 10 adults, as well as three samples of newborn babies’ first stools – in the study by the New York University School of Medicine.In all samples, microplastic fibres were found....

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO