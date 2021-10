Staffing shortages across health care fields have been a concern for a while, and they continue to be highlighted as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Blair Shock, Clinton County health administrator, said people in public health have had to keep a work-life balance. He remembers how he and his staff worked especially long hours at the beginning of the pandemic and had to try to keep that balance.

CLINTON COUNTY, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO