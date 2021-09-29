CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braun Strowman On His “Very Time Consuming” Run With WWE

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) recently appeared on the “Virtual Gimmick Table” show from Highspots Wrestling Network, and talked about the free time he has on his hands now that he’s a free agent from WWE. Scherr said he was very fortunate to work with WWE, but the job...

