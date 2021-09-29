Petaluma Buzz: Space Orchestra’s new launch date, first-ever Skate Jam

The Space Orchestra bounces back to play big show at SOMO Grove: When the Petaluma-based Joe Cocker tribute band The Space Orchestra was forced to cancel its late-August appearance at Healdsburg’s Tuesdays on the Plaza (due to a positive COVID-19 test for one of its many fully-vaccinated musicians), the 15-member band was not the only large group to feel the disappointment. Though the Bay Area’s Petty Theft was able to step in at the last minute to fill the sudden vacancy, giving a top-notch, typically crowd-pleasing show, many Space Orchestra fans expressed feelings of pandemic-strikes-again letdown, which only made the abrupt change-of-plans harder for the band.