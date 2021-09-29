CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 hurt in partial collapse of Texas apartment building after apparent gas explosion

By Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn apparent gas explosion in Dallas injured four firefighters and four civilians and caused the partial collapse of an apartment building, according to local officials. As of Wednesday evening, three firefighters were hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and one firefighter had already been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment. All four civilians are listed in stable condition, Jason Evans, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson, said.

