The evolving history of the Chamber

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is located on the first floor of Community Hall (the old court house) and has been there since 1940. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Located in the heart of downtown Newberry is the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, and while many may recognize them as a resource for Newberry County, they may not know their history stretches back over 100 years.

“The organization was initially formed as an economic development entity to promote the assets of the county and grow the business community. Newberry County now has an Economic Development department that facilitates industry development, and the primary goal of the Chamber of Commerce has evolved to be the voice of the existing business community,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, and the third in its current form. “We are a non-profit 501(c)6 and depend on member investments and fundraising to continue the work of our mission of promoting a positive business environment and enhancing the quality of life of our residents and visitors. We do that by supporting the state and county economic development efforts while meeting the needs of our communities and members through advocacy, events and promoting tourism to the area.”

In 2019, Ron Halfacre (who served on the Chamber Board and was president in 2006) complied a history of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

Their history began back in 1906, when the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce was first established. The bylaws were printed in the March 23, 1906, issue of The Herald and News and the first president was Zack Wright. However, the Chamber would be dissolved in 1913, according to the Herald and News, Jan. 21, 1913.

The Chamber would have a revival in 1920 when discussions of having a permanent Chamber of Commerce for Newberry were held. Future mayor, J. Marion Davis would be in the leadership role as president. On March 18, 1921, a meeting was held to begin to organize the Chamber of Commerce, according to The Herald and News, and on March 29, 1921, a “modern” Chamber of Commerce was established.

The new Chamber’s office would be located on the fifth floor of the Exchange Bank Building (Parr Building). It would later move to Community Hall (its current location) in 1940.

Halfacre reports that a Junior Chamber of Commerce “Jaycees” was organized in 1939 in Newberry County when the membership of Chamber of Commerce became low and the county was in need of something to inspire more interest in the community.

The State Development Board began as a group of business leaders in 1919, per Halfacre’s research. The group eventually became known as the South Carolina State Chamber of Commerce. In 1938, the State Planning Board was created and in 1945 the development board became the Governing Board of the Department of Research, Development and Planning. In 1954, the name changed to the State Development Board. The Newberry County Development Board was established in 1958 and merged with the Chamber of Commerce in 1978 with Dave Morison as executive director, according to the research.

In 1993, the State Department of Development became a division of the State Department of Commerce, per Halfacre. The City of Newberry’s Downtown Development Office and Visitor Center, with Lee Jerimiah as the city’s downtown director, merged with the Newberry County Development Board/Chamber of Commerce in 1996.

However, in 2002, Newberry County Development was put under the direction of Newberry County Council, which is now led by Rick Farmer.

This leads to what people now know as the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center led by Long and Office Administrator Liz MacDonald. Steve Wilson currently serves as the president of the Chamber Board.

“The Chamber is also the primary source of accurate information about Newberry County and its municipalities. There is strength in numbers. As Newberry County continues to grow, there are many issues that affect local businesses. An investment in the Chamber of Commerce and personal involvement in its projects and programs will ensure that your views and those of other local businesses are clearly represented at a local, state and national level,” Long said.