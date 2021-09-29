CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Federal judge overturns Iowa ban on school mask mandates

By GRACE ALTENHOFEN
timesdelphic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa law banning mask mandates in schools was blocked by a temporary restraining order from a federal judge on Monday, Sept. 13. House File 847, signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds on May 20, said in part that the superintendent or leader of a school or district, “shall not adopt, enforce, or implement a policy that requires its employees, students or members of the public to wear a facial covering for any purpose while on the school district’s or accredited nonpublic school’s property.”

timesdelphic.com

Comments / 32

Amy Witchek
8d ago

There never has been a mask ban...you have always been able to wear one. I do, if I want...if I am in an area where I know there will be close contact with others.I have read several conflicting studies re masks...many say they do not work as they do not block the tiny particles carrying covid...I prefer to err on the side of 'maybe' as I have a comprised immune system...but I would not demand that of others. It is my responsibility to take care of myself. If a parent feels their child needs the additional protection they have never been restricted to do so.

Reply(3)
6
Me
7d ago

My grandkids ranging in age from 17-9 want to be at school!! The kids acting far more mature than many so called “adults” have expressed they would prefer masks. They deserve as much of a normal,healthy kids life as possible during these very abnormal times. Has anyone thought of asking, talking to there kids on what they want. Instead they scream and threaten selfishly into their bull horn.

Reply(2)
5
Brett Wray
7d ago

so if your child wants to wear a mask they can all she is stating is you can force children that don't want to wear a mask to do so. but please all means if your child wants to then wear it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Government
West Des Moines, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area

Electric automaker Tesla announced Thursday that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto, California to Texas, but that the company will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reports. "I am excited to announce that we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy