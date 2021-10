There are a few Stateline schools up for the grand prize that includes a golden spatula. The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has teamed up with the Pork Producers of Illinois to find the best pork chop sandwich being served up at a high school football game. The winning school will receive a championship banner, $500 worth of pork for the 2022 season, and a golden spatula. It's a very cool promotion, even if I have a problem with the golden spatula. I know what they're going for but any grill master worth their salt knows that tongs are the proper utensil to use while grilling pork. Spatulas are for burgers and maybe fish. But I digress.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO