Broadlawns Medical Canter to open new Community Clinic

Drake University and Broadlawns Medical Center announced plans to construct a 12,000-square-foot medical center in a joint press conference held on Sept. 20. Drake said the University will lease a vacant lot on the corner of 29th Street and University Avenue to Broadlawns for the new Broadlawns Community Clinic, which will serve Drake students, employees and the general public. The property will see construction beginning in May of 2022, with the clinic projected to be completed in August of 2023.