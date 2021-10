Chris Janson‘s new single “Bye Mom” is one of his most personal songs to date. Chris says, “‘Bye Mom’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written…I wrote it with Brandon Kenny, a close friend of mine who just recently lost his mother this past year and you know we initially started this song as a tribute ‘Bye Mom’ but it turns out that it’s a lot of people story and it’s not just about death, it’s about life too and it’s about realizing that you’re somebody that somebody loves more than themselves and that’s really what motherhood is all about.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO