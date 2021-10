Last weekend was the first dose of American Collegiate Athletic Conference (ACHA) action for Lakers club hockey, starting their season after a year away from the ice. In a two day homestand against Rochester Institute of Technology and Niagara University last weekend, the team was handed two defeats to start the season. Players and coaches on the team said these games were points of improvement in their long six month season. Head coach of the Lakers Travis Hyde said he saw some good things and some things to fix from last weekend.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO