Country singer Chase Rice to perform at Sherman Theater

The Sherman Theater announces that American country singer and songwriter Chase Rice will bring his music to the stage in Stroudsburg on Oct. 14. With more than 2 million albums sold and over 1.7 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond — yet he genuinely sees his new release, “The Album,” as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, the way he wants to say it.