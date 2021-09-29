CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Moto Association Calls On E.U. To End U.S. Trade Dispute

By Dustin Wheelen
Cover picture for the articleIn April, 2021, the E.U. announced its plan to strip Harley-Davidson of its Binding Origin Information (BOI) credentials and impose a 56-percent tariff by June, 2021. Luckily, several motorcycle coalitions such as the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) and the United States Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (USMMA) rushed to the Motor Company’s side, forcing the E.U. to delay the tariffs until December, 2021.

