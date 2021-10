KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for setting fire to a Kansas City church last year. Christopher Durant, 39, of Kansas City, was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to one count of arson, federal prosecutors for Missouri said in a news release. There is no parole in the federal system.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO