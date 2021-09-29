CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Finds More Than A Third Of COVID-19 Patients Have Symptoms Months Later

By Scott Neuman
kalw.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSymptoms of COVID-19 persist or recur months after diagnosis for more than a third of all people who get the illness, a new study finds, potentially pushing the number of so-called long COVID cases higher than previously thought. In the study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, researchers found...

