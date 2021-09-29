PHOTOS: Polar bear at Point Defiance Zoo gets treated for cancer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo is mourning the sudden loss of three-month-old giraffe calf, Marekani. Late in the day on Saturday, October 2, she was observed walking with a limp, but shifted into the barn with the rest of the herd as she normally does. Marekani (credit: Dallas Zoo) Marekani and her mother, Chrystal were given their own space in the barn, allowing the team to be able to observe her more closely. The veterinary team performed a visual examination and did not see any external wounds, severe swelling, or deviation of the leg at that time. Pain medication was prescribed,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO