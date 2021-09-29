CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Polar bear at Point Defiance Zoo gets treated for cancer

kiro7.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElderly polar bear Blizzard diagnosed with cancer Blizzard, a 25-year-old polar bear at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. (Katie Cotterill/Point Defiance Z/Katie Cotterill)

www.kiro7.com

