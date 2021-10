WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man accused of a fatal shooting at a bonfire over the weekend will be tested for mental competency before court hearings proceed, WPBN/WGTU reports. Demont Storm, 19, is suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jayce Thompson, of Mancelona, at a bonfire in Hanover Township just after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, police said. Storm allegedly fled the scene after the incident. Witnesses identified him as the shooter, and he was later arrested by the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office.

