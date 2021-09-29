CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Health code violations in the District, Maryland and Virginia

These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. No new closures were reported. VIRGINIA. No new closures were reported.

Martinsville Bulletin

Virginia Department of Health again offering free COVID-19 testing as deaths in West Piedmont Health District grow

Free COVID-19 testing by the Virginia Department of Health is back. VDH West Piedmont Health District spokesperson Nancy Bell described the VDH’s latest testing recommendations during Wednesday’s Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Zoom COVID-19 briefing. This comes as evidence of younger people dying from COVID-19 has reached the health district,...
Maryland state health officials update school systems on COVID testing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s state health officials issued an update on school systems’ COVID-19 testing. The goal is for there to be more uniformity statewide when it comes to testing at schools so state extended the deadline for school systems to sign up for a screening testing program to Oct. 10.
NBC Washington

COVID-19 Booster Guidance in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Leaders in the D.C. region have issued guidance for residents who qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that millions of older and vulnerable Americans get a booster shot. Not sure if you're eligible for a Pfizer booster?...
WCBC Radio

Maryland Health Department Posts Weekly Skilled Nursing Vaccine Report

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced an update on the top 10 and bottom 10 skilled nursing facilities in the state ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and highly contagious variants. MDH also announced an update on skilled nursing facilities that did not submit adequate staff COVID-19 vaccination data as required by the state.
wcyb.com

Governors of Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania meet in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in St. Paul at the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Conference Tuesday. Other leaders from across the region also attended. New plans and priorities for the region over the next five years...
CBS Baltimore

Franchot Reinstates Mask Requirement For Maryland Comptroller’s Office Facilities

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is reinstating a mask requirement for his agency’s offices, citing the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19. The policy change, effective Thursday, comes as the Maryland Department of Health reported nearly 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths while hospitalizations held steady at 792. It applies to both employees and visitors while they’re indoors at the comptroller’s facilities in any public settings and areas such as hallways, restrooms and shared offices. It does not apply to employees who are alone in private offices. The reinstatement of the indoor mask requirement comes days after Franchot announced the agency’s 12 branch locations would only be open to Marylanders who schedule appointments in advance. “With the continued threat of COVID-19, the safety of our employees and the public is paramount,” Franchot said. “This simple preventative measure can help stop others from getting sick so that we can finally overcome this terrible pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives.” The following government buildings fall under the mask policy: the Louis L. Goldstein Treasury Building, the Revenue Administration Building, the Annapolis Data Center, the Comptroller’s Baltimore Office, regional branch offices, satellite offices and the Motor Fuel Laboratory.
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,077 Cases Reported, 21 New Deaths

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,077 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive remained at 3.91%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant,...
princessanneindy.com

2021 Elections: Questions for candidates in the 83rd Virginia House District

Ed. — The Independent News asked candidates in 83rd Virginia House of Delegates District to answer questions about issues. These answers generally are not edited by the newspaper, aside from basic formatting and some simple copy editing. Candidates are listed in ballot order. Please send any feedback or letters to letters@princessanneindy.com or reach the editor via jhd@princessanneindy.com.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan touts vaccine booster rollout, criticizes Biden administration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan touted his administration’s rollout of the COVID-19 booster vaccine in a press conference Thursday afternoon.  Hogan, R, also expressed frustration with the Biden administration for what he called “limited, confusing and contradictory” guidance from the federal government regarding eligibility for the booster shot.   Hogan urged every eligible Marylander to […] The post Hogan touts vaccine booster rollout, criticizes Biden administration appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
abc57.com

Health Department finds health code violations at Bendix Restaurant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Department of Health has given Bendix Restaurant in South Bend a deadline address multiple health code violations discovered over three separate inspections. Inspectors found mouse droppings, food at unsafe temperatures and employees who did not always wash their hands at the Miami...
wypr.org

Maryland Health Secretary Says Not Considering Student Vaccine Mandate

Members of a Maryland Senate committee are pushing the state Health Department to mandate vaccines for all eligible public school students. However, state Health Secretary Dennis Schrader says such a mandate is not under consideration. Since the new school year began, children between the ages of 0 and 19 have...
